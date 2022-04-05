7,389 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 696,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ASO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,049,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,394. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 51.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

