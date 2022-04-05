Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) CEO Sells $25,416.02 in Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. 373,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 837,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 44,713 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Cara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.