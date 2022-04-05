Zacks: Analysts Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.09). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BNFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 113,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.67. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $271,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 393,600 shares of company stock worth $4,637,313. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

