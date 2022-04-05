$3.98 Billion in Sales Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to report $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $16.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,021,932,000 after acquiring an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after purchasing an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,083,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,414,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,389,000 after purchasing an additional 402,970 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BK traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.96. 4,312,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,841,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

