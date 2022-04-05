Auxilium Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68,888.00 (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Auxilium has a market cap of $135,243.65 and approximately $68,888.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000118 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Auxilium

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global

