Brokerages Set CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Target Price at $13.88

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get CalAmp alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery R. Gardner bought 4,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,500 shares of company stock worth $226,830. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 150,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,884. CalAmp has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28.

About CalAmp (Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.