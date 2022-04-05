Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KBC Group (KBCSY)

KBC Group (OTCMKTS: KBCSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

3/24/2022 – KBC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($91.21) to €79.00 ($86.81). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – KBC Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $63.80 price target on the stock, down previously from $69.30.

3/14/2022 – KBC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02).

3/3/2022 – KBC Group was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – KBC Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

KBCSY traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. 77,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,550. KBC Group NV has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. As a group, analysts predict that KBC Group NV will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

