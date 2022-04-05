Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,942,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 94,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of MO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.64. 7,731,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,553,657. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.