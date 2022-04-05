Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 43,191 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,191 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,476,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,678,086. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

