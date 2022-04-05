Analyzing Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) & International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) and International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Anglo American has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Tower Hill Mines has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anglo American and International Tower Hill Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo American $41.55 billion 1.63 $8.56 billion N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A N/A -$5.98 million ($0.04) -24.63

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than International Tower Hill Mines.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anglo American and International Tower Hill Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo American 1 3 7 0 2.55 International Tower Hill Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anglo American currently has a consensus target price of $20.09, suggesting a potential downside of 25.98%. Given Anglo American’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Anglo American is more favorable than International Tower Hill Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of International Tower Hill Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo American and International Tower Hill Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo American N/A N/A N/A International Tower Hill Mines N/A -9.23% -9.13%

Summary

Anglo American beats International Tower Hill Mines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About International Tower Hill Mines (Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Pontius on May 26, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

