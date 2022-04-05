$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.06. EnLink Midstream posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $9.51. 1,852,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.81 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

