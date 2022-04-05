Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 85,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,288. The company has a market cap of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.58. ContraFect has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

