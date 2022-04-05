Suretly (SUR) Price Tops $0.35

Suretly (SUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

