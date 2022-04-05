Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,512,000 after buying an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,522,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

