Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider John C. Mckew Sells 2,214 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $18,420.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LUMO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 29,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

