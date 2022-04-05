Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Insider John C. Mckew Sells 2,214 Shares

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $18,420.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
LUMO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.92. 29,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
