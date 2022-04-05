Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $60,386.34 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 398,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,214. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

