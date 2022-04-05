Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sells $60,386.34 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $46.01. 398,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,214. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.16.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,714,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,461,000 after purchasing an additional 45,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
