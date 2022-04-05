Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $89,737.67 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $89,737.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 4,612 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $108,658.72.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $724,299.03.

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

Shares of FET stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 14,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 3.65.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,489,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

