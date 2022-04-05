Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Sells $167,559.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00.

Adicet Bio stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 264,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,407. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

