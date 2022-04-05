Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT):

3/31/2022 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $364.00.

3/25/2022 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

3/17/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its unified threat management (UTM) portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, intensifying competition due to increasing consolidation in the security industry poses concerns. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and mergers & acquisitions spends remain overhangs on margin.”

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $340.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $353.00 to $365.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $305.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $364.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $390.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.89. The stock had a trading volume of 819,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.51 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 11.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 36.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

