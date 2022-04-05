Brokerages Set UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Price Target at $42.25

Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,335. UGI has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UGI will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in UGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,639,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,590,000 after acquiring an additional 221,276 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,562,000 after acquiring an additional 307,930 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.