Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 422 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,470,478 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.36.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

