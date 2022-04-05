Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $16.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 37.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 500,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,596 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 41,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

