Gitcoin Hits Market Cap of $105.83 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (GTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $105.83 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.45 or 0.00016255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

