Avalanche (AVAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.70 or 0.00199974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $24.58 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.71 or 0.00404971 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,992,524 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AVAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.