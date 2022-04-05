Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00.

NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. 622,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

