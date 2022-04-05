Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 5,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $466,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $359,408.00.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00.
NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.83 on Tuesday, reaching $79.64. 622,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $93.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $145.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after buying an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
