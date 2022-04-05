Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White Sells 145,416 Shares

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. 553,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,725. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $23.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

