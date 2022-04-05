Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 3,576 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $186,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 443,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

