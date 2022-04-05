Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 13,068 Shares of Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00.
NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 945,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,021. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -214.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.
KNBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
