Insider Selling: KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells 13,068 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00.
  • On Thursday, January 13th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 945,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,021. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a PE ratio of -214.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,370,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.