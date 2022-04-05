Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RLAY traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 512,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,669,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,768,000 after buying an additional 812,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

