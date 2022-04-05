Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Michael J. Fiddelke Sells 5,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,062. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 12.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
