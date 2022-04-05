Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Michael J. Fiddelke Sells 5,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,062. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 12.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

