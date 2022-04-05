Robert J. Gould Sells 34,464 Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $828,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FULC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. 549,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF.

