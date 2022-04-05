China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distribute dairy products primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of liquid milk products, ice cream, milk formula and other dairy products. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.80. China Mengniu Dairy has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.