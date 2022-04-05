Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Energy Corporation operations are focused on discovering and developing diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore principally in the United States. Chesapeake Energy Corporation is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $88.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.13. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($42.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after purchasing an additional 861,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after acquiring an additional 987,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the period.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

