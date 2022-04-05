First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of BUSE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.91. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.05.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter worth about $13,115,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 164,488 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Busey by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Busey by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 283,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

