U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $768,650,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after buying an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 44.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,868,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,403,000 after buying an additional 1,508,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 7,172,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,689. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

