Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $20.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.73 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $18.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year sales of $88.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.83 billion to $90.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $72.76 billion to $92.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,715. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

