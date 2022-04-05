Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to post $12.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $103.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $283.42 million, with estimates ranging from $158.38 million to $481.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $199,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,880 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after purchasing an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,117,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 602,591 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

