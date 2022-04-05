Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after buying an additional 465,946 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,287,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 263,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 75,292 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 835,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,134,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 216,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.50. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $83.16.

