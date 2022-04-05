Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) PT at $5.33

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

BRFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,144,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BRF by 34.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 48,710 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRF by 322.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BRF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,786 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BRFS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,652. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

BRF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

