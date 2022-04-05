Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Avangrid reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 734,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $42.20 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after acquiring an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 9.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

