Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 889,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

