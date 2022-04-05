PUBLISH (NEWS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,632.00

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $26,632.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

PUBLISH

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

