Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $888,559.43 and approximately $437.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00281365 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005146 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024790 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.37 or 0.00689918 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,608,237 coins and its circulating supply is 435,347,801 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.