Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €6.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) received a €6.00 ($6.59) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.97) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock remained flat at $€7.31 ($8.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 6,288,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.61. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a 12-month high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.