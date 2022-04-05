Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €170.00 ($186.81) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($156.04) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($195.60) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($140.66) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($152.75) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €143.15 ($157.31).

AIR traded down €0.92 ($1.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €110.10 ($120.99). 1,150,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €109.87 and a 200 day moving average of €111.18. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($75.03) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($109.86).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

