SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €7.40 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €7.40 ($8.13) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.
SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.72 ($6.29). The stock had a trading volume of 151,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of €10.88 ($11.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock has a market cap of $699.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.27.
SGL Carbon Company Profile (Get Rating)
