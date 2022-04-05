SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €7.40 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) received a €7.40 ($8.13) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SGL Carbon stock traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €5.72 ($6.29). The stock had a trading volume of 151,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,478. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of €4.65 ($5.11) and a 52-week high of €10.88 ($11.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.61. The stock has a market cap of $699.39 million and a PE ratio of 9.27.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

