The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.15 ($102.37).

Shares of KGX stock traded up €0.84 ($0.92) on Tuesday, hitting €60.48 ($66.46). 371,674 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of €74.12 and a 200 day moving average of €85.78. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

