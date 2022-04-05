ApeSwap Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00048232 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.12 or 0.07490982 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,803.89 or 0.99537161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00055517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

