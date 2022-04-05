Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.02 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $39.02 million and $574,051.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,016.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.22 or 0.07510772 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00271116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.89 or 0.00803817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00099105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00012650 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.25 or 0.00482986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007362 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.31 or 0.00363583 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,785,378 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.