Brokerages Set PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target at $21.20

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $6.23. 296,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

